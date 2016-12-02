

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Twitter Inc. (TWTR) has appointed Keith Coleman, who has a decade of experience at Google, to oversee products, filling a position that's been empty since January.



Twitter bought Coleman's little-known startup, Yes Inc., as part of the deal. The company's apps, designed to help people meet up, will be closed.



At Google, Coleman led product for Gmail and related services, according to his LinkedIn profile. On Monday, he will start as Twitter's sixth head of product in as many years.



