

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's foreign trade surplus increased less than initially estimated in September, latest figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Friday.



The trade surplus for September was revised down slightly to EUR 1.01 billion from EUR 1.04 billion reported earlier. In the corresponding month last year, the surplus was EUR 865 million.



Exports climbed 1.7 percent year-over-year in September, revised from a 1.9 percent increase estimated initially.



At the same time, imports showed no variations in September from a year ago instead of a 0.2 percent drop seen in the flash report.



During the first nine months of the year, total trade surplus of the country was EUR 7.6 billion versus EUR 6.5 billion in the same period of 2015.



