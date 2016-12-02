

For filings with the FCA include the annex



For filings with issuer exclude the annex



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES(i) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+--------------------------------------------+---------------------------------+ |1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying | | |issuer | | |of existing shares to which voting rights | The Weir Group Plc | |are | | |attached: (ii) | | +--------------------------------------------+---------------------------------+ |2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): | +-----------------------------------------------------------------------+------+ |An acquisition or disposal of voting rights | X | +-----------------------------------------------------------------------+------+ |An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which | | |may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting | | |rights are attached | | +-----------------------------------------------------------------------+------+ |An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect | | |to qualifying financial instruments | | +-----------------------------------------------------------------------+------+ |An event changing the breakdown of voting rights | | +-----------------------------------------------------------------------+------+ |Other (please specify): | | +--------------------------------------+--------------------------------+------+ | |TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC on| | |behalf of the accounts listed in | | |Exhibit B | | | | |3. Full name of person(s) subject to |Teachers Advisors, LLC. on behalf of| |the |the funds | |notification obligation: (iii) |listed in Exhibit C | | | | | |Nuveen Investments, Inc. on behalf of| | |the equities referred to in Exhibit A | | | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |4. Full name of shareholder(s) |See Number 3 | | (if different from 3.):(iv) | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |5. Date of the transaction and date on| | |which the threshold is crossed or |30 November 2016 | |reached: (v) | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |6. Date on which issuer notified: |01 December 2016 | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or|3% | |reached: (vi, vii) | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+



+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |8. Notified details: | +----------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |A: Voting rights attached to shares (viii, ix) | +-------------+-----------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |Class/type of|Situation previous |Resulting situation after the triggering | |shares |to the triggering |transaction | | |transaction | | |if possible +------------+----------+------------+---------------+---------------+ |using |Number |Number |Number |Number of |% of voting | |the ISIN CODE|of |of |of shares |voting |rights (x) | | |Shares |Voting | |rights | | | | |Rights +------------+------+--------+------+--------+ | | | |Direct |Direct|Indirect|Direct|Indirect| | | | | |(xi) |(xii) | | | +-------------+------------+----------+------------+------+--+-----+------+--------+ |GB0009465807 | | | | | | | | | |6,644,753 |6,644,753 |5,677,476 |5,677,476|0 |2.607%|0% | | | | | | | | | | +-------------+------------+----------+------------+---------+-----+------+--------+ |US94876Q2057 | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |(ADRs in | | | | | | | | |relation to |2,609 |1,304.5 |2,577 |1,288.5 |0 |.001% |0% | |Ordinary | | | | | | | | |Shares with | | | | | | | | |ISIN | | | | | | | | |GB0009465807)| | | | | | | | +-------------+------------+----------+------------+---------+-----+------+--------+ | | | | | | | | | +-------------+------------+----------+------------+---------+-----+------+--------+



+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B: Qualifying Financial Instruments | +----------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +-----------------+----------+-------------------+---------------------+-----------+ |Type of financial|Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of voting |% of voting| |instrument |date |Conversion Period |rights that may be |rights | | |(xiii) |(xiv) |acquired if the | | | | | |instrument is | | | | | |exercised/ converted.| | +-----------------+----------+-------------------+---------------------+-----------+ | N/A | N/A | N/A | N/A | N/A | +-----------------+----------+-------------------+---------------------+-----------+



+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial | |Instruments (xv, xvi) | +----------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +---------------+--------+----------+----------+---------------------+-------------+ |Type of |Exercise|Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of voting |% of voting | |financial |price |date |Conversion|rights instrument |rights (xix, | |instrument | |(xvii) |period |refers to |xx) | | | | |(xviii) | | | +---------------+--------+----------+----------+---------------------+-------+-----+ | | | | | N/A |Nominal|Delta| | N/A | N/A | N/A | N/A | +-------+-----+ | | | | | | N/A | N/A | +---------------+--------+----------+----------+---------------------+-------+-----+



+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Total (A+B+C) | +---------------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |Number of voting rights |Percentage of voting rights | +---------------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |5,678,764.5 |2.608% | +---------------------------------------+------------------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the| |financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: (xxi) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |The College Retirement Equities Fund ('CREF') hereby informs you that on | |November 30, 2016 CREF bought 2,580 shares of The Weir Group Plc bringing its | |share ownership to 1,911,135. CREF owns these shares through two of its | |investment accounts, the Global Equities Account and CREF Stock Account. It | |is our understanding the total voting shares outstanding of The Weir Group Plc| |is 217,738,348 bringing CREF's ownership in The Weir Group Plc to a 0.878% | |level. | | | |Additionally, affiliates of CREF on November 30, 2016 sold 969,857 shares of | |The Weir Group Plc. These shares are owned by the TIAA-CREF Funds ('Funds') | |and the TIAA-CREF Life Funds ('Life Funds'), each of which is a U.S.-based SEC| |registered investment company that is managed by Teachers Advisors, LLC. | |('TAI'), an SEC registered investment adviser. TAI is affiliated with TCIM | |and both are indirect, wholly-owned subsidiaries of Teachers Insurance and | |Annuity Association of America ('TIAA'), a New York insurance company. In | |addition, Nuveen Investments, Inc. ('NII') sold 32 ADR's on November | |30, 2016 bringing the total ADR's owned to 2,577 correlating to 1,288.5 | |ordinary shares in The Weir Group Plc (We note that one ADR equals .5 ordinary| |shares). The combined TIAA-Nuveen enterprise now has aggregated holdings of | |5,678,764.5 shares or 2.608% of the issued and outstanding voting shares in | |The Weir Group Plc. | | | |Each of TCIM, TAI and NII are aggregating their holdings in The Weir Group Plc| |as required by current FCA Disclosure and Transparency Rules. However, each | |of TCIM, TAI and NII separately and independently vote all proxies for shares | |held in The Weir Group Plc. | | | | | |(See Exhibit A) | | | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Proxy Voting: | +------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+ | | TIAA-CREF Investment| |10. Name of the proxy holder: | Management, LLC/ Teachers| | | Advisors, LLC. / Nuveen| | | Investments, Inc.| +------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will | | |cease | N/A | |to hold: | | +------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to | | |hold | N/A | |voting rights: | | +------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+



+-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+ | | | |13. Additional information: | None | +-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+ |14. Contact name: | Stuart R. Brunet | +-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+ |15. Contact telephone number:| +1-415-882-3711 | +-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+



EXHIBIT A.



TIAA-CREF



Summary of Holdings of Weir Group Plc/The



Between November 29, 2016 - November 30, 2016



+--------------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+-----------------+ | TIAA-CREF | | | | Investment | | | | Management LLC | Teachers Advisors, | Aggregate | | ('CREF') | LLC. | Holding | +-----------+---------+---------+------+---------+--------+-------+---------+-------+---------+-------+ | | | | | TIAA- | TIAA- | TIAA- | | | | | | | | | | CREF | CREF | CREF | Total | | | | | Global | Stock | Total |Total | Inter- | Life | Intl | Mutual | Total | Total | Total | | Equities | Account | CREF |CREF %|national | Inter- |Equity | Funds |Mutual |Holdings | % | | Account | |Holdings | | Equity |national| Index |Holdings |Funds %| | | | | | | | Fund | Equity | Fund | | | | | | | | | | | Fund | | | | | | +-----------+---------+---------+------+---------+--------+-------+---------+-------+---------+-------+ Holdings | | | | | | | | | | | | as of | | | | | | | | | | | | November 29,| | | | | | | | | | | | 2016 | 14,586 |1,893,969|1,908,555|0.877%|4,505,029| 94,195 |136,974|4,736,198|2.175% |6,644,753|3.052% | +-----------+---------+---------+------+---------+--------+-------+---------+-------+---------+-------+ | | | | | | | | | | | | +-----------+---------+---------+------+---------+--------+-------+---------+-------+---------+-------+ Transactions| | | | | | | | | | | | as of | | | | | | | | | | | | November 30,| | | | | | | | | | | | 2016 | - | 2,580 | 2,580 |0.001%|(956,320)|(15,798)| 2,261 |(969,857)|-0.445%|(967,277)|-0.444%| +-----------+---------+---------+------+---------+--------+-------+---------+-------+---------+-------+ | | | | | | | | | | | | +-----------+---------+---------+------+---------+--------+-------+---------+-------+---------+-------+ Holdings | | | | | | | | | | | | as of | | | | | | | | | | | | November 30,| | | | | | | | | | | | 2016 | 14,586 |1,896,549|1,911,135|0.878%|3,548,709| 78,397 |139,235|3,766,341|1.730% |5,677,476|2.607% | +-----------+---------+---------+------+---------+--------+-------+---------+-------+---------+-------+



+------------------------+ |Total Voting | |Shares | |Outstanding 217,738,348| +------------------------+



+----------------------------------------+ ADR | Nuveen Investments, Inc (NII) | +-------------+-------+----------+-------+------------+----------+ | Nuveen | Total |Converted | Total | Total | | |Investments, |Nuveen | 1 ADR=.5 |Nuveen | Combined | Combined | | Inc | | ORD | % | Holdings |Percentage| +-------------+-------+----------+-------+------------+----------+ Holdings | | | | | | | as of | | | | | | | November 29, | | | | | | | 2016 | 2,609 | 2,609 | 1,304.5 |0.001% |6,646,057.5 | 3.052% | +-------------+-------+----------+-------+------------+----------+ | | | | | | | +-------------+-------+----------+-------+------------+----------+ Transactions | | | | | | | as of | | | | | | | November 30, | | | | | | | 2016 | -32 | | 16.0 | | | | +-------------+-------+----------+-------+------------+----------+ | | | | | | | +-------------+-------+----------+-------+------------+----------+ Holdings | | | | | | | as of | | | | | | | November 30, | | | | | | | 2016 | 2,577 | 2,577 | 1,288.5 |0.001% |5,678,764.5 | 2.608% | +-------------+-------+----------+-------+------------+----------+



+------------+----------+ | Total | Total | | Combined |Percentage| +------------+----------+ |5,678,764.5 | 2.608% | +------------+----------+



Exhibit B.



TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC



College Retirement Equities Fund ('CREF') * * CREF Stock Account * CREF Global Equities Account



* Registered Investment Company



Exhibit C.



Teachers Advisors, LLC.



TIAA-CREF Funds * * International Equity Fund * International Equity Index Fund



TIAA-CREF Life Funds * * Life International Equity Fund



* Registered Investment Company



