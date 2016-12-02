

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Claiming President-elect Donald Trump continues to 'spew hatred, bigotry and prejudice,' Democratic Congressman Luis Gutierrez, D-Ill., said he intends to boycott the presidential inauguration in January.



Gutierrez told CNN's 'New Day' on Friday he cannot go to the inauguration of a man who is going to appoint people to the Supreme Court that will turn back the clock on the safety and freedom of women and immigrants.



'I can't go to this inauguration because he continues to spew hatred, bigotry and prejudice -- even after he said he was going to bring us all together, he was going to unify us, but he's not,' Gutierrez said.



Trump said in a speech in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Thursday that he condemns bigotry and prejudice in all of its forms, but he continues to be hounded by claims his presidential campaign provided a platform for white supremacists.



Gutierrez noted that he attended the inaugurations of Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama but indicated that this time he and his wife will instead take part in protests and marches for the rights of women, immigrants, low income workers and LGBT people.



'I'm 63 years in another week,' Gutierrez said. 'I don't want to turn back the clock to when women were in the kitchen and gays were in the closet and when people like me -- immigrants and migrants to this community -- were told to be quiet and couldn't have a voice.'



