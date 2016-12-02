

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A $618.7 billion defense policy bill easily cleared the House with bipartisan support on Friday and now heads to the Senate.



The House voted 375 to 34 in favor of the National Defense Authorization Act, with four Republicans and thirty Democrats voting against the bill.



The legislation includes funding for the U.S. wars in Afghanistan and against the Islamic State as well as the biggest pay raise for U.S. troops in six years.



The level of spending in the bill is $3.2 billion above President Barack Obama's request, and the White House previously threatened to veto the legislation.



However, the strong support for the bill in the House suggests that lawmakers would have the votes needed to override any potential veto.



