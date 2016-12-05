

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Airberlin plc (AIBEF.PK) announced the sale of its share in NIKI Luftfahrt GmbH to Etihad Investment Holding Company LLC for a total consideration of 300 million euros. Etihad will not majority own or effectively control NIKI. Airberlin said the transaction when concluded will have a positive effect on its financial results.



Stefan Pichler, CEO of airberlin, said: 'We are delivering a decisive step towards our new strategy. Step by step, we are transforming airberlin into a network carrier focused on domestic and European traffic to feed our two long-haul hubs in Berlin and Dusseldorf.'



NIKI will take over from Air Berlin PLC & Co. Luftverkehrs KG all transport agreements relating to certain touristic destinations in Southern Europe (excluding Italy, but including the Canary Islands and Madeira), North Africa and Turkey with effect of the summer scheduling period 2017 as well as slots (time frames for take-offs and landings) used for these destinations. Air Berlin PLC & Co. Luftverkehrs KG will further transfer all Airbus A321 aircraft currently operated by it to NIKI and assume all Airbus A319 and A320 aircraft currently operated by NIKI.



