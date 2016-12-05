

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Billionaire investor Warren Buffett, who was a staunch supporter of Hilary Clinton, does not worry too much about the US economy or the stock market despite good chances that Presidential elect Donald Trump's term will have to deal with recession.



In an interview with Fortune on November 15, Buffett discussed the future of the economy, about election, wind energy and other topics.



Buffett, the chairman of insurance conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway, told Fortune that he thinks the President-elect won't derail the U.S. economy or the stock market.



Buffett expects the U.S. to be much wealthier after Trump's presidency. He said he is still buying the same stocks that he bought before November 8, or before the elections.



Buffett said that he has spent $15 billion on the development of wind energy and will continue investing billions into it. However, Trump, recently told, that he does not support subsidized wind farms and called global warming a hoax.



Buffett was a vocal supporter of Clinton and held more than a dozen fundraisers for her.



