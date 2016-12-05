

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The RBA is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.50 percent.



Australia also will release Q3 numbers for current account; in the three months prior, the current account deficit was A$15.5 billion and net exports of GDP came in at -0.2 percent.



Japan will see October numbers for labor cash earnings; in September, labor cash earnings were up 0.2 percent on year and real cash earnings advanced 0.9 percent.



