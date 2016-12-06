

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO, SU) said that the Tax Court of Canada has issued a favourable Order resolving the previously disclosed dispute with the Canada Revenue Agency or CRA. The dispute was in regards to the income tax treatment of realized losses in 2007 on the settlement of certain derivative contracts.



The Tax Court Order confirms the successful resolution of this matter between Suncor and the CRA, resulting in no additional taxes, interest or penalties. Suncor's original filing position on this issue is therefore maintained and all taxation matters related to this issue are now closed.



Suncor had provided security to the CRA and the Provinces of Quebec and Ontario for approximately C$657 million in respect of this issue. The company is taking steps for the return of this security.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX