

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) announced it has submitted a Modified Risk Tobacco Product or MRTP application on Monday for its electronically heated tobacco product with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Center for Tobacco Products.



The application is consistent with the company's stated goal of submitting its MRTP application in 2016.



Philip Morris anticipates the FDA taking a minimum of 60 days to complete an administrative review to determine whether to accept the application for substantive review.



