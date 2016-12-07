

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - Fast food major McDonald's is investing in $12,000 espresso machines for all of its U.S. restaurants, with a view to challenge Starbucks and Dunkin' Donuts in the coffee business, Bloomberg reported.



Aiming to attract more customers, the company plans to reintroduce its coffee shop McCafe in 2017, with upgraded espresso machines, and special deals for customers. The updated equipment would have better milk-steaming technology, and can make a variety of drinks. The company has also promised to buy more sustainably sourced coffee beans.



With a view for its offerings to be more competitive with coffee giants like Starbucks and Dunkin' Donuts, the company is also said to highlight its price advantages over its rivals. The company plans to offer $1 drip coffee and $2 small specialty beverages over the first quarter of 2017.



McDonald's has already started its competition with its rivals, with the sale of pumpkin-spice lattes throughout the U.S. for the first time in three years.



McDonald's sells Americanos and shots of espresso in Canada, and even has a stand-alone McCafe in Toronto.



The chain's foot traffic is reportedly down, despite its success with the launch of all-day breakfast menu last year. The company is also testing new menu items like garlic fries and features like mobile ordering.



The company expects that caffeine would bring more customers. As per the report, sales at burger chains increased by just 3 percent last year, while coffee café sales grew by 10 percent.



