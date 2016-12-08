

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) announced that it collaborated with Microsoft Corp. to enable Windows 10 on mobile computing devices powered by next-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon processors, enabling mobile, power efficient, always-connected cellular PC devices. New Windows 10 PCs powered by Snapdragon can be designed to support x86 Win32 and universal Windows apps, including Adobe Photoshop, Microsoft Office and Windows 10 gaming titles.



The first PCs running Windows 10 based on Snapdragon processors are expected to be available as early as next year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX