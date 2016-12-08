

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Game Technology PLC (IGT) announced that its subsidiary, IGT Global Solutions Corporation, has entered into a multi-year licensing agreement with Sony Pictures Television Inc., granting IGT the property licensing rights to the Emmy Award-winning reality television show, Shark Tank. The agreement gives IGT the rights to develop and distribute Shark Tank branded lottery products throughout the United States.



Michael Chambrello, IGT CEO, North America Lottery, said: 'Together, IGT and Sony will develop a Shark Tank lottery program which will encompass the hallmarks of the brand which has reinvigorated entrepreneurship in America. Shark Tank offers our customers a unique way to integrate relevant and popular entertainment into their game portfolios with a brand that is synonymous with money and winning.'



