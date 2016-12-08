

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Friday release November figures for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Consumer prices are expected to rise 2.2 percent on year, up from 2.1 percent in October. Producer prices are called higher by 2.3 percent, up from 1.2 percent in the previous month.



Australia will provide October numbers for home loans, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 1.0 percent following the 1.6 percent increase in September. Investment lending was up 4.6 percent in the previous month, and the value of loans added 0.9 percent.



Japan will see November results for money stock, plus Q4 numbers on the BSI large manufacturing index.



The M2 money stock is expected to hold steady at 3.7 percent, while the M3 stock is called unchanged at 3.2 percent. The manufacturing index score in Q3 was 2.9, while the all-industry index came in at 1.9.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX