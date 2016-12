LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto Plc. (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) said that it has appointed Steve Allen, formerly company secretary of BG Group plc, as company secretary of Rio Tinto plc and joint company secretary of Rio Tinto Limited, effective from 9 January 2017. He will be based in London.



Tim Paine continues to be joint company secretary of Rio Tinto Limited, based in Melbourne.



