CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) teammates in North Charleston, S.C., started final assembly of the first 787-10 Dreamliner.



The first 787-10 will cycle through Boeing South Carolina's Final Assembly facility as all major sections are joined, interior and exterior components completed, power turned on and production tests begin.



The first 787-10 is expected to fly in 2017 and first delivery is scheduled for 2018.



