

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release October numbers for core machine orders, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Machine orders are expected to rise 1.1 percent on month and fall 4.9 percent on year after shedding 3.3 percent on month and rising 4.3 percent on year in September.



Japan also will see November figures for producer prices and machine tool orders, plus October results for the tertiary industry index.



Producer prices are expected to increase 0.3 percent on month and decline of 2.3 percent on year following the 0.1 percent monthly decline and the 2.7 percent yearly fall in October.



Tool orders fell 8.9 percent on year in October, while the tertiary industry index is expected to add 0.3 percent on month after slipping 0.1 percent in September.



Australia will see October figures for credit card purchases and balances; in September, they were at A$25.3 billion and A$51.4 billion, respectively.



Finally, the markets in Malaysia and Indonesia are closed on Monday in observance of the birth of the prophet Muhammad. Thailand's markets also are shuttered for Constitution Day.



All three will resume trade on Tuesday.



