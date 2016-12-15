

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leucadia National Corp. (LUK) said that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement to sell 100% of Leucadia's wholly owned subsidiary, Conwed Plastics, to Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., (SWM).



Under the terms of the transaction, which is expected to close in January 2017, Leucadia will receive $295 million in cash at closing plus potential earn-out payments over five years of up to $40 million in cash to the extent the results of Conwed's subsidiary, Filtrexx International, exceed certain performance thresholds.



As of September 30, 2016, Leucadia's net investment in Conwed was $104 million, of which $46 million was tangible book value. Leucadia estimates it will recognize a pretax gain of approximately $175-185 million, excluding value associated with the earn-out, upon the closing of this sale.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX