

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release November figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In October, imports were down 16.5 percent on year and exports fell 10.3 percent for a trade surplus of 496.2 billion yen.



New Zealand will see December data for the business confidence and activity outlook surveys from ANZ. In November, their scores were 20.5 and 37.6, respectively.



The Philippines will release November numbers for balance of payments; in October, the balance was a deficit of $183 million.



Hong Kong will see November figures for unemployment; in October, the jobless rate was 3.4 percent.



