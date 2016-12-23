

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - With the United Nations Security Council poised to vote on a resolution demanding an immediate halt to Israeli settlement construction, Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., has threatened to pull funding for the international body.



In a statement, Graham noted he is the Chairman of the Subcommittee on Foreign Operations of the Senate Appropriations Committee, which oversees U.S. assistance to the United Nations



'This provocative action by the United Nations is an outrage and must be dealt with sternly and forcefully,' Graham said.



He added, 'If the United Nations moves forward with the ill-conceived resolution, I will work to form a bipartisan coalition to suspend or significantly reduce United States assistance to the United Nations.'



Graham said a vote in favor of the resolution by any nation that receives assistance from the U.S. would also put that assistance in jeopardy.



'There is a reason the United States has long opposed these type efforts directed at Israel -- the only way to achieve a lasting peace by the parties negotiating directly and not using the United Nations as a blunt instrument against Israel,' Graham said.



Reports have suggested the U.S. is likely to abstain on the resolution, which is scheduled to come up for a vote at 3 pm ET.



A vote had originally been scheduled for Thursday, but Egypt withdrew the draft resolution under pressure from Israel and President-elect Donald Trump.



The resolution demands Israel immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



