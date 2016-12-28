

DENHAM (dpa-AFX) - InterContinental Hotels Group, the parent company of Holiday Inn, is reportedly investigating into a possible credit card information breach at some of its hotels in the US.



The hotel chain has hired a computer security firm to help with the investigation, reported KrebsonSecurity.



IHG operates more than 5,000 hotels across nearly 100 countries.In addition to the Holiday Inn chain, InterContinental owns a number of other chains including Crowne Plaza, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, Hotel Indigo, Even Hotels, and Kimpton.



IHG in a statement said, 'IHG takes the protection of payment card data very seriously. We were made aware of a report of unauthorized charges occurring on some payment cards that were recently used at a small number of U.S.-based hotel locations. We immediately launched an investigation, which includes retaining a leading computer security firm to provide us with additional support. We continue to work with the payment card networks.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX