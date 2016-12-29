

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES(i) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+---------------------------------------------+--------------------------------+ |1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying | | |issuer |G4S PLC | |of existing shares to which voting rights are| | |attached: (ii) | | +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------------+ |2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): | +----------------------------------------------------------------------+-------+ |An acquisition or disposal of voting rights | X | +----------------------------------------------------------------------+-------+ |An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which | | |may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting| | |rights are attached | | +----------------------------------------------------------------------+-------+ |An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect| | |to qualifying financial instruments | | +----------------------------------------------------------------------+-------+ |An event changing the breakdown of voting rights | | +----------------------------------------------------------------------+-------+ |Other (please specify): | | +--------------------------------------+-------------------------------+-------+ |3. Full name of person(s) subject to | | |the | BlackRock, Inc. | |notification obligation: (iii) | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |4. Full name of shareholder(s) | | | (if different from 3.):(iv) | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |5. Date of the transaction and date on| | |which the threshold is crossed or | 23 December, 2016 | |reached: (v) | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |6. Date on which issuer notified: | 28 December, 2016 | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or| Voting rights attached to shares | |reached: (vi, vii) | holding for BlackRock, Inc. has gone | | | above 5% | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+



+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |8. Notified details: | +-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |A: Voting rights attached to shares (viii, ix) | +------------+----------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |Class/type |Situation previous |Resulting situation after the triggering | |of |to the triggering |transaction | |shares |transaction | | | +----------+-----------+---------+-----------------+---------------+ |if possible |Number |Number |Number |Number of voting |% of voting | |using |of |of |of shares|rights |rights (x) | |the ISIN |Shares |Voting +---------+------+----------+------+--------+ |CODE | |Rights |Direct |Direct|Indirect |Direct|Indirect| | | | | |(xi) |(xii) | | | +------------+----------+-----------+---------+------+----------+------+--------+ |GB00B01FLG62|77,326,351|77,326,351 |N/A |N/A |77,844,394|N/A |5.01% | +------------+----------+-----------+---------+------+----------+------+--------+



+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B: Qualifying Financial Instruments | +-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +--------------+----------+--------------------+------------------+-------------+ |Type of |Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of voting |% of voting | |financial |date |Conversion Period |rights that may be|rights | |instrument |(xiii) |(xiv) |acquired if the | | | | | |instrument is | | | | | |exercised/ | | | | | |converted. | | +--------------+----------+--------------------+------------------+-------------+ |Securities | | |6,969,616 |0.44% | |Lending | | | | | +--------------+----------+--------------------+------------------+-------------+



+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial | |Instruments (xv, xvi) | +-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +-------------+---------+----------+----------+------------------+--------------+ |Type of |Exercise |Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of voting |% of voting | |financial |price |date |Conversion|rights instrument |rights (xix, | |instrument | |(xvii) |period |refers to |xx) | | | | |(xviii) | | | +-------------+---------+----------+----------+------------------+-------+------+ | | | | | |Nominal|Delta | |CFD | | | |2,090,226 +-------+------+ | | | | | |0.13% |0.13% | +-------------+---------+----------+----------+------------------+-------+------+



+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Total (A+B+C) | +------------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |Number of voting rights |Percentage of voting rights | +------------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |86,904,236 |5.60% | +------------------------------------+------------------------------------------+



+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or| |the | |financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: (xxi) | +--------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | |See Annex 1 | +--------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Proxy Voting: | +-------------------------------------------------+------------------------+ |10. Name of the proxy holder: | | +-------------------------------------------------+------------------------+ |11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will | | |cease | | |to hold: | | +-------------------------------------------------+------------------------+ |12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold| | |voting rights: | | +-------------------------------------------------+------------------------+



+-----------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ | | | |13. Additional information: | | +-----------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |14. Contact name: |Peter David, Company Secretary | +-----------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |15. Contact telephone number:|+44 (0)20 7963 3250 | +-----------------------------+--------------------------------------------+



Annex 1



+---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ | |% of voting rights|% of voting rights |Total of both if | | |if it equals or is|through financial |it equals or is | |Name |higher than the |instruments if it |higher than the | | |notifiable |equals or is higher|notifiable | | |threshold |than the notifiable|threshold | | | |threshold | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | | | | |Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | | | | |Management, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 4, | | | | |LLC | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 6, | | | | |LLC | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Delaware | | | | |Holdings Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Fund | | | | |Advisors | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ | | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | | | | |Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | | | | |Management, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 4, | | | | |LLC | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 6, | | | | |LLC | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Delaware | | | | |Holdings Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Fund | | | | |Advisors | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock | | | | |Institutional Trust | | | | |Company, National | | | | |Association | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ | | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | | | | |Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | | | | |Management, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock | | | | |International | | | | |Holdings, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BR Jersey | | | | |International | | | | |Holdings L.P. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock (Singapore)| | | | |Holdco Pte. Ltd. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Asia-Pac | | | | |Holdco, LLC | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock HK Holdco | | | | |Limited | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Asset | | | | |Management North Asia| | | | |Limited | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ | | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |Trident Merger, LLC | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Investment | | | | |Management, LLC | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ | | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | | | | |Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | | | | |Management, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock | | | | |International | | | | |Holdings, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BR Jersey | | | | |International | | | | |Holdings L.P. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 3, | | | | |LLC | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Canada | | | | |Holdings LP | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Canada | | | | |Holdings ULC | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Asset | | | | |Management Canada | | | | |Limited | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ | | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | | | | |Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | | | | |Management, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock | | | | |International | | | | |Holdings, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BR Jersey | | | | |International | | | | |Holdings L.P. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Australia | | | | |Holdco Pty. Ltd. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Investment | | | | |Management | | | | |(Australia) Limited | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ | | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | | | | |Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | | | | |Management, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock | | | | |International | | | | |Holdings, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BR Jersey | | | | |International | | | | |Holdings L.P. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Group | | | | |Limited | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Advisors | | | | |(UK) Limited | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ | | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | | | | |Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | | | | |Management, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock | | | | |International | | | | |Holdings, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BR Jersey | | | | |International | | | | |Holdings L.P. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Group | | | | |Limited | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Investment | | | | |Management (UK) | | | | |Limited | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Asset | | | | |Management | | | | |Deutschland AG | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ | | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | | | | |Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | | | | |Management, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock | | | | |International | | | | |Holdings, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BR Jersey | | | | |International | | | | |Holdings L.P. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Group | | | | |Limited | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Investment | | | | |Management (UK) | | | | |Limited | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ | | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | | | | |Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | | | | |Management, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock | | | | |International | | | | |Holdings, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BR Jersey | | | | |International | | | | |Holdings L.P. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Group | | | | |Limited | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock | | | | |International Limited| | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ | | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | | | | |Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | | | | |Management, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ | | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | | | | |Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | | | | |Management, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Capital | | | | |Holdings, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Advisors, | | | | |LLC | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ | | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | | | | |Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | | | | |Management, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock | | | | |International | | | | |Holdings, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BR Jersey | | | | |International | | | | |Holdings L.P. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock (Singapore)| | | | |Holdco Pte. Ltd. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Asia-Pac | | | | |Holdco, LLC | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock HK Holdco | | | | |Limited | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Cayco | | | | |Limited | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Trident | | | | |Holding Company | | | | |Limited | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Japan | | | | |Holdings GK | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Japan Co., | | | | |Ltd. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ | | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | | | | |Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | | | | |Management, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock | | | | |International | | | | |Holdings, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BR Jersey | | | | |International | | | | |Holdings L.P. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock (Singapore)| | | | |Holdco Pte. Ltd. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock (Singapore)| | | | |Limited | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ | | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | | | | |Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | | | | |Management, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock | | | | |International | | | | |Holdings, Inc. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BR Jersey | | | | |International | | | | |Holdings L.P. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock Group | | | | |Limited | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |BlackRock | | | | |(Netherlands) B.V. | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ | | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+



