BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's consumer prices remained flat in December, the Federal Statistical Office reported Thursday.



Consumer prices remained unchanged on year in December, as expected, after easing 0.3 percent in November and 0.2 percent in October. Prices have been falling since late 2014.



Month-on-month, consumer prices dropped 0.1 percent versus a 0.2 percent decrease in November. This was the second consecutive decline and came in line with expectations.



