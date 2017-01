WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Regeneron (REGN) continue to see significant weakness in afternoon trading on Friday after moving sharply lower early in the session. After hitting its lowest intraday level in a month, Regeneron is currently down by 5.3 percent.



The steep drop by Regeneron comes after a U.S. District Court granted a request for a permanent injunction prohibiting Sanofi (SNY) and Regeneron from infringing two patents that Amgen (AMGN) holds for Repatha.



