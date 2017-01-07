What's Next for GoPro Stock?GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) had a pretty dismal 2016. The company shaved about 50% off its share value and at the beginning of 2017, that trend looks to be continuing. GoPro stock fell 3.5% by early afternoon trading on Friday. The question for investors is: Can the tech gadget producer turn things around and put the share price on a better path?GoPro stock was looking for some big moves in the 2016 holiday season to help free itself from the rut. These included a new drone offering.

