

CAMBRIDGE (MASSACHUSETTS) (dpa-AFX) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) provided an update on its business performance, including preliminary financial results for 2016 and a financial outlook for 2017, and an update on its ongoing research and development programs.



'We have seen total CF product revenues grow from $983 million in 2015 to $1.68 billion in 2016, and we anticipate revenue growth in 2017 and beyond,' said Ian Smith, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. 'A key driver of continued revenue growth in 2017 will be to treat more patients with ORKAMBI by completing multiple reimbursement agreements in Europe and treating children ages 6 to 11 in the U.S.'



For the full year 2016, Vertex expects to report combined GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses of approximately $1.48 billion and non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses of approximately $1.21 billion.



The company entered 2017 with approximately $1.43 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. As of December 31, 2016, Vertex had $300 million outstanding from a credit agreement.



Vertex anticipates full-year 2017 global KALYDECO net product revenues of $690 to $710 million.



The company anticipates full-year 2017 ORKAMBI net product revenues of $1.1 to $1.3 billion. This range includes an estimate of potential additional European revenues in 2017 that is largely dependent on which European countries complete reimbursement agreements in 2017 and when these agreements become effective. The company expects first-quarter 2017 ORKAMBI net product revenues to be similar to fourth-quarter 2016 ORKAMBI net product revenues.



Vertex expects that its combined non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses in 2017 will be in the range of $1.25 to $1.30 billion. The increase as compared to 2016 primarily reflects increased costs related to ongoing and planned CF development efforts and global commercial support for ORKAMBI and KALYDECO.



In the first half of 2017, Vertex expects to obtain data from Phase 3 studies of tezacaftor to support the planned submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the second half of 2017 for tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor.



Vertex is currently conducting a Phase 3 open-label study evaluating the safety and tolerability of tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor in children ages 6 through 11 with two copies of the F508del mutation, and in children ages 6 through 11 with one copy of the F508del mutation and one copy of a mutation that has been clinically demonstrated to be ivacaftor responsive, including gating and residual function mutations.



Vertex expects to have four different triple-combination regimens in Phase 1 or 2 clinical development during the first quarter of 2017. Clinical data in CF patients for three of these regimens are expected in the second half of 2017.



The company will announce its complete fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results on January 25, 2017



