

WHITEHOUSE STATION (dpa-AFX) - Incyte Corp. (INCY) and Merck (MRK) announced the decision to advance the clinical development program investigating the combination of epacadostat, Incyte's investigational oral selective IDO1 inhibitor, with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy. The companies plan to initiate pivotal studies of epacadostat in combination with KEYTRUDA in four additional tumors: non-small cell lung cancer, renal cell carcinoma, bladder cancer and squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.



Steven Stein, M.D., Incyte's Chief Medical Officer, said: 'Data from across the ECHO development program for epacadostat continues to be accrued, including from the ECHO-202 Phase 2 cohorts in combination with KEYTRUDA which support the decision to move forward into pivotal studies beyond melanoma.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX