CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Tuesday release December figures for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Consumer prices are expected to rise 2.2 percent on year, slowing from 2.3 percent in November. Producer prices are pegged at 4.6 percent, up from 3.3 percent in the previous month.



Australia will provide November number for retail sales, with forecasts suggesting a seasonally adjusted increase of 0.4 percent - down from 0.5 percent in October.



Japan will see December results for its consumer confidence index; in November, the index score was 40.9.



