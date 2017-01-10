

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hecla Mining Co. (HL), a low-cost U.S. silver producer, Tuesday announced that its preliminary fourth-quarter silver production increased 9 percent to 3.98 million ounces from 3.64 million ounces a year ago. Gold production was 63,149 ounces, a 5 percent increase from last year.



The company noted that its silver and gold production results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016 that exceeded the Company's expectations.



Meanwhile, lead production declined 7 percent to 10,631 tons and Zinc production fell 4 percent to 18,195 tons.



For the year, Silver production was 17.2 million ounces, a 48 percent increase, and Gold production was 233,929 ounces, a 24 percent increase.



Silver equivalent production was 46.1 million ounces, or gold equivalent production was more than 631,000 ounces, a 23 percent increase.



Lead production increased 6 percent and zinc production decreased 2 percent.



Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of approximately $198 million at December 31, 2016, an increase of about $43 million for the year.



