

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Taco Bell is launching a new Chalupa item to its menu that replaces typical taco shell with fried chicken.



The new item is called 'Naked Chicken Chalupa' and features a fried chicken shell. It will be available at all Taco Bell locations across the US beginning January 26, the Mexican fast-food chain said.



According to Taco Bell, the taco shell will be made entirely with marinated, all-white, antibiotic-free chicken. The taco then will be packed with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and avocado ranch sauce. The Naked Chicken Chalupa will cost $2.99.



Taco Bell had started testing the taco from 2015 in Bakersfield, California and Kansas City, Missouri. The fast food chain says the taco was received well during the tests.



