

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will release a raft of data on Thursday, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are November numbers for current account and December data for bank lending and the eco watchers survey.



The current account is expected to show a surplus of 1.481 trillion yen, down from 1.719 trillion yen in October. Bank lending was up 2.4 percent on year in November, while the eco watchers survey had a reading of 48.6 for current conditions and 49.1 for the outlook.



Australia will provide November figures for credit card purchases and balances; in October, they were at A$25.6 billion and A$51.4 billion, respectively.



New Zealand will see December results for its commodity price index from ANZ; in November, the index climbed 2.7 percent.



