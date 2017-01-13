

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $973 million, or $1.97 per share. This was higher than $957 million, or $1.87 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.85 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $3.87 billion. This was up from $3.85 billion last year.



PNC Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $973 Mln. vs. $957 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.7% -EPS (Q4): $1.97 vs. $1.87 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.3% -Analysts Estimate: $1.85 -Revenue (Q4): $3.87 Bln vs. $3.85 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.5%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX