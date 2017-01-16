

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish retailer Hennes & Mauritz (HNNMY.PK, HMRZF.PK, HEN.L) reported that its December group sales including VAT increased by 6 percent in local currencies compared to the same month last year. Converted into SEK, sales increased by 10 percent.



The total number of stores amounted to 4,379 on 31 December 2016 compared to 3,957 on 31 December 2015.



The company noted that the Full-year Report, covering the period 1 December 2015 - 30 November 2016, will be published at 08.00 (CET) on 31 January 2017.



