

16 January 2017



Welney Plc



('Welney' or the 'Company')



Notice of General Meeting



The Company is pleased to announce that a circular containing a notice of General Meeting will be sent to shareholders today.



The General Meeting will consider resolution to vote on the election of Mark Jackson as director of the Company.



The notice of General Meeting will be available on the Company's website at www.welneyplc.co.uk.



The General Meeting will take place at 10:30 a.m. on 8 February 2017 at Manor of Groves Hotel, Golf & Country Club, High Wych, Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire, CM21 0JU.



The directors of Welney Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.



For further information please contact:



Darren Edmonston Tel: + 44 07976 664813



ISDX CORPORATE ADVISER:



Alexander David Securities Limited David Scott - Corporate Finance James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820 http://www.ad-securities.com 49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA



