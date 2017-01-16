

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's property price inflation accelerated in November to the highest level in nearly one-and-a-half years, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Monday.



Residential property prices climbed 8.6 percent year-over-year in November, faster than prior month's 6.9 percent spike.



Moreover, the latest rate of increase was the sharpest since June 2015, when prices had grown 8.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, property prices rose 1.5 percent from October, when it increased by 0.6 percent.



In the capital region Dublin, residential property prices grew 5.9 percent in November from a year ago. The monthly rise was 1.0 percent.



