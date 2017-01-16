

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Donald Trump pointed fingers at CIA Director John Brennan over the leaked intelligence report alleging the President-elect's Russian connection.



The incoming President on Twitter Sunday made a dig at the outgoing intelligence chief, who has been critical of Trump in an interview to Fox News.



In his interview, the outgoing CIA Director admonished Trump for 'talking and tweeting' without fully understanding Russia's threat to the United States' national security.



Brennan slammed Trump for likening the U.S. intelligence agencies biased against him to Hitler's Nazi Germany, describing it as 'outrageous.'



Last week, US media published an unverified letter containing salacious allegations against the United States' incoming President.



The letter, purportedly from a former British intelligence agent, alleges that Russians have been feeding Trump intelligence on his opponents, including Hillary Clinton, for years. It also details Trump's alleged 'personal obsessions and sexual perversion.' Trump has denied it.



'Outgoing CIA Chief, John Brennan, blasts Pres-Elect Trump on Russia threat. Does not fully understand. Oh really, couldn't do much worse - just look at Syria (red line), Crimea, Ukraine and the build-up of Russian nukes. Not good! Was this the leaker of Fake News?,' Trump said on Twitter Sunday, in an apparent reference to Brennan's role in the publication of the intelligence dossier targeting him.



In an earlier tweet thanking Bob Woodward who described the intelligence dossier as 'a garbage document that never should have been presented,' Trump demanded apology from media and 'those Intelligence chiefs who made a mistake.'



