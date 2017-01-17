

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - The FDA's decision on rheumatoid arthritis drug candidate Baricitinib, being developed by Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) and Incyte Corp. (INCY), has now been postponed by 3 months to April 19, 2017.



Baricitinib, whose trade name is Olumiant, is a once-daily oral medication, proposed for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, and the regulatory decision was originally scheduled for January 19, 2017.



In one of the pivotal phase III studies, dubbed RA-BEAM, Baricitinib demonstrated superiority to AbbVie's (ABBV) Humira, the current injectable standard of care, in improving signs and symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis. Global Humira sales totaled $11.78 billion in the first nine months of 2016.



