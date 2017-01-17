

MILPITAS (dpa-AFX) - Linear Technology Corp. (LLTC) announced earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $132.24 million, or $0.54 per share. This was higher than $121.53 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $375.82 million. This was up from $347.13 million last year.



Linear Technology Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $132.24 Mln. vs. $121.53 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.8% -EPS (Q2): $0.54 vs. $0.50 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q2): $375.82 Mln vs. $347.13 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.3%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX