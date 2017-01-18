

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche EuroShop (DUSCF.PK) forecasts a pre-tax contribution to earnings of approximately 145 million euros (previous year: 267.8 million euros) from the valuation of investment properties for 2016 from unrealised and non-cash changes in market values.



Of this amount, about 117 million euros (previous year: 220.6 million euros) came from the results of the Group companies and approximately 28 million euros (previous year: 47.2 million euros) from the valuation gain of companies shown in the financial result, which are accounted for using the equity method.



The positive result is primarily due to the shopping center investment class, which remains attractive and helped to further increase prices in 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX