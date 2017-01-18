sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 18.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

78,16 Euro		+0,17
+0,22 %
WKN: A2AA25 ISIN: DE000A2AA253 Ticker-Symbol: DB11 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
DAX-30
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG Z.UMT Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG Z.UMT 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
78,12
78,16
13:20
78,11
78,15
13:20
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG Z.UMT
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG Z.UMT Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG Z.UMT78,16+0,22 %
JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT PLC4,791+1,23 %