

CREVE COEUR (dpa-AFX) - Bayer AG has reportedly pledged after meeting with President-elect Donald Trump that it will maintain Monsanto's entire U.S. workforce after acquisition of the U.S. agrochemical group.



The German conglomerate's decision was in line with 'the president-elect's focus on creating a better business climate here in the United States,' Wall Street Journal quoted Trump transition team spokesman Sean Spicer as saying.



Monsanto Co. (MON) shareholders had approved merger with Bayer Aktiengesellschaft last month. Bayer, with the support of Monsanto, has now submitted a number of filings, including the U.S. Hart-Scott-Rodino Act filing. Closing of the deal is expected by the end of 2017.



Trump confirmed Bayer's pledge on Twitter.



Also, in a series of tweets Wednesday, he dismissed an NBC report that the big announcements from American corporate groups such as Ford, G.M. and Lockheed to bring back jobs to the country had nothing to do with Trump, as 'Fake news'.



'Ask top CEO's of those companies for real facts. Came back because of me!'



He alleged that the Today Show on 'biased NBC' is doing so badly compared to its glorious past. 'Little credibility!.'



Trump's call on US corporate firms to invest more to bring back jobs to America, and warning of heavy tax if they move jobs out of the country, received positive response recently.



Companies such as Ford, Amazon.com Inc., General Motors Co., Lockheed Martin, and Hyundai Motor Co. unveiled plans to invest further in its U.S. manufacturing operations or create more U.S. jobs jobs this year.



