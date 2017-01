WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Western Digital (WDC) have moved notably higher during trading on Wednesday, with the disk drive maker climbing by 1.7 percent. With the gain, Western Digital has reached its best intraday level in well over a year.



The advance by Western Digital comes after Japan's Nikkei business daily newspaper said the company may buy a 20 percent stake in Toshiba's semiconductor business.



