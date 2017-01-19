

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the biotech stocks that made their way onto the Day's Gainers & Losers' list of January 18, 2017.



GAINERS



1. Apricus Biosciences Inc. (APRI)



Gained 89.40% to close Wednesday's (Jan.18) trading at $2.86.



News: The company's topical cream Vitaros wins approval for the treatment of erectile dysfunction in Mexico.



Mexico becomes the twenty-sixth country in which Vitaros has been approved. It was turned down by the U.S. FDA in 2008. The company is planning to re-submit the NDA to the FDA as soon as possible this year.



2. aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE)



Gained 32.65% to close Wednesday's trading at $3.25.



News: FDA grants Fast Track Designation for aTyr's Resolaris to treat limb Girdle muscular dystrophy 2B and removes partial clinical hold for Resolaris.



It was a day of double blessing for aTyr Pharma's Resolaris, an investigational treatment for multiple rare myopathies.



In addition to granting Fast Track designation for the treatment of limb girdle muscular dystrophy 2B (LGMD2B), the FDA has also removed its partial clinical hold on a dosing ceiling for Resolaris in clinical trials.



Resolaris is under a phase1b/2 clinical study in LGMD2B, adult facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and early onset FSHD.



3. CoLucid Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CLCD)



Gained 32.52% to close Wednesday's trading at $46.25.



News: CoLucid to be acquired by Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY)



Lilly is all set to acquire CoLucid for $46.50 per share in cash or approximately $960 million. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2017, subject to customary conditions.



4. Neothetics Inc. (NEOT)



Gained 12.71% to close Wednesday's trading at $1.33.



News: No news



Near-term catalyst: A phase II proof of concept trial of LIPO-202 for the reduction of submental subcutaneous fat is underway. Top-line data from this trial are expected in late second quarter 2017.



5. Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS)



Gained 11.38% to close Wednesday's trading at $3.23.



News: No news



Near-term catalyst: The company's lead drug candidate is PRX302 (topsalysin), being developed as a treatment for the lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH or enlarged prostate), and as a treatment for localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.



A phase II study of PRX302 in prostate cancer will be enrolling the first patient this quarter (Q1, 2017).



6. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)



Gained 11.28% to close Wednesday's trading at $128.61.



News: Jazz statement following the FDA approval of generic version of Xyrem.



Jazz Pharma's lead marketed product is Xyrem, which is indicated for the treatment of both cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness, or EDS, in patients with narcolepsy. On January 17, 2017, the FDA approved an abbreviated new drug application for a generic version of Xyrem.



Jazz Pharma owns patents that cover the distribution, method of use and formulation of Xyrem, including patents relating to the safe and effective use of Xyrem. It had filed lawsuits against each of the companies that are seeking FDA approval to market a generic version of Xyrem alleging patent infringement.



Even though the FDA has approved a generic version of Xyrem, since the legal proceedings are ongoing, a launch is unlikely to occur prior to a district court, or potentially an appellate court, decision in the ongoing patent litigation, according to Jazz Pharma.



LOSERS



1. EnteroMedics Inc. (ETRM)



Lost 36.85% to close Wednesday's trading at $5.62.



News: EnteroMedics announces pricing of $16.5 million underwritten public offering.



The company is offering Class A Units, priced at $5.31 per unit, and Class B Units, priced at $1,000 per unit.



Each Class A Unit consists of one share of common stock and one five-year warrant (each, a 'warrant') to purchase one share of common stock with an exercise price of $5.84 per share. Each Class B Unit is comprised of one share of preferred stock, which is convertible into 188 shares of common stock, and warrants to purchase 188 shares of common stock.



The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be about $16.5 million. The offering is scheduled to close on or about January 23, 2017.



2. Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM)



Lost 34.84% to close Wednesday's trading at $1.01.



News: No news



A pullback after having had gained over 127% on January 17, 2017.



3. Biocept Inc. (BIOC)



Lost 17.49% to close Wednesday's trading at $1.51.



News: No news



The stock has been on the decline since gaining as much as 230% in 2 trading days. On January 10th, the company announced an in-network provider agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, the largest provider of health benefits in that state. The stock rallied on the news, touching an intraday high of $3.39 on Jan.11, 2017.



