sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 19.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,411 Euro		+0,057
+1,70 %
WKN: A0MW73 ISIN: GB00B1ZBKY84 Ticker-Symbol: 39M 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,41
3,579
08:57
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC
MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC3,411+1,70 %