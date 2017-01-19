

TEL AVIV (dpa-AFX) - Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $247.19 million, or $1.46 per share. This was higher than $215.99 million, or $1.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.25 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.3% to $486.71 million. This was up from $458.07 million last year.



Check Point Software Technologies Ltd earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $247.19 Mln. vs. $215.99 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.4% -EPS (Q4): $1.46 vs. $1.20 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 21.7% -Analysts Estimate: $1.25 -Revenue (Q4): $486.71 Mln vs. $458.07 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.3%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX