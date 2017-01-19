Is This Good for Twitter Stock (TWTR)?Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) has been quietly selling off its suite of developer products to Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG), which has me wondering: Could Alphabet want to buy the entirety of Twitter stock (TWTR stock)?It's not as crazy as it sounds.Twitter is the prodigal son of social media. It made poor life decisions, got in with the wrong crowd, and went down a bad path. No one who looks at the mass exodus of senior staffers and the write-downs can say they are surprised by.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...