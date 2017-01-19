

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus prepares to become President-elect Donald Trump's Chief of Staff, members of the committee elected Ronna Romney McDaniel as his successor on Thursday.



McDaniel, the niece of former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, became the second woman ever elected Chair of the RNC.



As Chairwoman of the Michigan Republican Party, McDaniel was credited with helping deliver the state for Trump and the GOP for the first time in decades.



In remarks at the RNC winter meeting, McDaniel indicated that she intends to push back against the idea that the Democratic Party is the party of women.



'As Republicans, we know their so-called monopoly on being the party of women is false, and it is a mindset I intend to change,' McDaniel said. 'Women are not a special interest group. We care about all issues. As Republicans, we believe that.'



Priebus argued that he is leaving the RNC in the best possible hands with McDaniel and newly elected Co-Chair Bob Paduchik, who most recently served as the Ohio State Director for the Trump campaign.



