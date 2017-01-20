

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI) announced a profit for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company said its profit totaled $448 million, or $0.90 per share. This was down from $467 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $2.19 billion. This was up from $2.05 billion last year.



SunTrust Banks Inc. earnings at a glance:



