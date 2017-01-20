

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) will reportedly blame faulty batteries for last year's Galaxy Note 7 fiasco.



According to a Wall Street Journal report, Samsung's investigation of Galaxy Note 7 smartphones found that some batteries were irregularly sized while others had manufacturing problems which led to overheating and fire.



Samsung is expected to hold a press conference in Seoul, South Korea on January 23, Monday.



The South Korean technology giant was forced to recall some 2.5 million devices globally that cost the company nearly $5 billion.



The report says that Samsung conducted the investigation with three quality-control and supply-chain analysis firms that it hired to help it in its independent investigation.



Samsung had to stop selling the phones and urged its customers to stop using the device. It also offered to replace the ones already purchased after reports of battery overheating and fire. US regulators had ordered a formal recall of the Note 7. The US Federal Aviation Administration urged the airline passengers not to bring the phones on planes unless they are turned off, and also asked not to charge them during the flight.



Samsung used batteries manufactured by Samsung SDI Co. and Amperex Technology Ltd. for Galaxy Note 7.



