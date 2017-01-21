

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM) said the claims made by Apple in its lawsuit against the company are baseless. On Friday, Apple filed a $1 billion lawsuit against Qualcomm in U.S. alleging non-payment of promised rebates.



'Apple has intentionally mischaracterized our agreements and negotiations, as well as the enormity and value of the technology we have invented, contributed and shared with all mobile device makers through our licensing program. Apple has been actively encouraging regulatory attacks on Qualcomm's business in various jurisdictions around the world by misrepresenting facts and withholding information,' said Don Rosenberg, general counsel, Qualcomm.



On January 17, The Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint in federal district court charging Qualcomm with using anticompetitive tactics to maintain its monopoly in the supply of a key semiconductor device used in cell phones and other consumer products.



